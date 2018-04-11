Phoenix Labs announced today that its multiplayer cooperative game Dauntless will enter open beta on PC on May 24.

Dauntless is the studio’s first game, and it has been in a closed beta, which Phoenix Labs says hosted over 100,000 players. More than 700,000 have signed up for the open beta. This new testing will help the studio find faws with Dauntless’s servers or gameplay while taking in feedback from players to improve gameplay before it hits a launch state.

Dauntless takes inspiration from Capcom’s Monster Hunter, also having players team up to battle giant beasts. As popular as Monster Hunter is — especially its newest release, Monster Hunter: World — the franchise does not have much direct competition.

The Dauntless open beta will be free-to-play. Players can spend money on an in-game store that offers cosmetic and vanity items.