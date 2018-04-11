Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, Flyover Capital and Cultivation Capital join as strategic investors

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 11, 2018–

DemandJump, the leading marketing Customer Acquisition Platform, announces today the completion of a $6 million Series A financing round. Strategic investors include Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, Flyover Capital, Cultivation Capital, 4G Ventures, Bob Davoli and Hyde Park Venture Partners. The funding will be invested into sales, marketing and product innovation expansion.

“We are excited to have oversubscribed our Series A round and look forward to expanding our go to market team. We have added some incredible brand names over the last year, across verticals,” said Christopher Day, CEO and co-founder of DemandJump. “We are proud that our customers typically experience an average increase of 200-500% ROI by leveraging insights and recommendations surfaced by our platform.”

“We first met DemandJump in Indianapolis during our Rise of the Rest bus tour last year and were impressed with their ability to transform marketing into a revenue center for brands across multiple verticals,” said J.D. Vance, managing partner of Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund. “It is a great example of the innovative companies that are starting and scaling in cities beyond the coastal tech hubs.”

Since August of 2016, DemandJump has analyzed more than 562 million web pages (expected to be well over 1.5 billion in 2018) and 3.7 million websites with its Traffic Cloud™ Customer Acquisition Platform. By understanding the relationships of billions of digital touchpoints, DemandJump can determine the most powerful sites and sources, ranked in order for any given business, enabling outsized marketing returns for customers. Currently, DemandJump works with customers in a variety of verticals, including Ashley Stewart, Vera Bradley, Camp Chef, Homage and global pharma companies.

The company has discovered that marketers, on average, only see 20% of their competitive ecosystem, which results in inefficient spend and losing out on massive amounts of revenue. DemandJump maps networks of traffic between sources and the flow of users and interactions over time, to discover which sites, sources, influencers, content and keywords have the greatest capacity to drive qualified traffic, and revenue, to your specific website. Leveraging brand granular data, competitive intelligence, analytics and prescriptive attribution, the Traffic Cloud™ Customer Acquisition Platform provides unprecedented visibility into any brand’s unique competitive digital ecosystem.

“We believe DemandJump’s platform incorporates a differentiated algorithmic solution that addresses the problem that marketers have had for decades – figuring out where and how to target and acquire qualified customers in the most efficient way possible,” said Thad Langford, managing director of Flyover Capital. “Their platform aims to help marketing teams reduce wasteful spending and supercharge performance with a solution designed to cut through the digital noise, and we are excited to be part of that.”

DemandJump CFO, Jim Zaloudek, who has raised over a quarter billion dollars as a VC-backed company finance veteran, said, “As a CFO, I have been frustrated that marketing teams are not able to execute like every other department. Powering marketers with the capability to deliver quantifiable value to the P & L and impact the bottom line is something I had never seen before and that is exactly why I invested in and joined DemandJump. The precise attribution modeling and forecasting capabilities of the Traffic Cloud™ Customer Acquisition Platform empowers cross-functional teams to wholly and accurately align on marketing spend, revenue targets and ROI.”

DemandJump previously had two rounds of seed funding, raising $750,000 in November 2015 and $1.8M in June 2016. Investors in these rounds included Hyde Park Venture Partners, 4G Ventures, Bob Davoli, Mark Hill and others.

About DemandJump:

DemandJump’s Traffic Cloud™ Customer Acquisition Platform enables marketers to find and target new customers with precision. The company’s award-winning Traffic Cloud™ platform uses artificial intelligence, data science and complex mathematics to locate qualified traffic three steps before they reach you and more importantly, your competitors, across digital channels. Learn more at http://www.demandjump.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180411005097/en/

BLASTmedia for DemandJump

Allyson Johnson, 317-806-1900 x 109

allyson@blastmedia.com