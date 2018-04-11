By September, Destiny 2 could transform into a significantly different game. Developer Bungie released its latest road map for the online sci-fi shooter, and the studio is promising to mix up a lot of how the endgame works to satisfy its most loyal players.

Destiny 2 just got update 1.1.4, which brings back 6-on-6 competitive multiplayer and tunes a number of mechanics. In May, update 1.2.0 will go live. It will introduce private matches, seasonal progression with the vendors, and other changes alongside the Warmind DLC on May 8. Bungie has more plans for patches in the summer, but it’s in September when things start really changing. By then, the developer plans to buff exotic armor and introduce weapon randomization.

These might sound like minor changes, but they are exactly what the most hardcore Destiny fans want to keep them coming back day after day.

“The team is very excited to extend the roadmap and share with you some of the big stakes we’re putting in the ground,” Destiny director Chris Barrett said in a statement. “Recent updates have focused on immediate issues to the live game, but in the coming months our vision for the future is converging with critical player feedback to deliver transformative changes to Destiny 2.”

Barrett went on to say that it’s the team’s goal to make Destiny 2 into a “hobby” for players. One of the main criticisms from Destiny 1 fans is that Destiny 2 did not have the same hobby-like appeal.

To get to that point, the studio is looking for ways to give players more ways to customize how their character works.

“The community has been talking a lot about some of the things we’re developing for Season Four,” reads a Bungie blog post. “Our goals for these features are to give you more control over how you configure your loadouts in Destiny 2 and give you more reasons to play the game over time. We also want to bring back those exciting moments when you acquire the perfect weapon.”

Bungie is planning a Twitch stream for April 24 where it will debut Warmind in full. It should also touch on some of these other features that are coming later this year.