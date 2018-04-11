Epic Games announced that its Fortnite game servers are down for emergency maintenance upgrades.
That could be an expensive problem if it lasts much longer. Market researcher Sensor Tower reported last week that Fortnite: Battle Royale has earned over $15 million from in-app purchases in its first month, The free-to-play game has been downloaded over 11 million times worldwide, and it’s now ranked No. 1 in the Apple App Store. And that doesn’t include revenue from the PC platform.
Here’s the string of messages posted by Epic so far:
Update – We’ll be undergoing emergency downtime to deploy major upgrades to our database systems.
Apr 12, 02:24 UTC
Identified – The initial fix was unable to handle returning traffic, and we’re again experiencing issues with login success.
Apr 12, 01:15 UTC
Monitoring – We’ve worked to mitigate the issue, and are starting to see recovery.
Apr 12, 00:57 UTC
Update – Matchmaking is degraded as a result of current account service issues.
Apr 11, 21:59 UTC
Identified – Login is currently blocked across all Epic endpoints, including games, websites, and the Epic Games Launcher.
This is due to a database failure which we are working to resolve as quickly as possible.
In a measure towards resolution, matchmaking will be blocked for a short period.
Thank you for your patience!
Apr 11, 21:44 UTC
Investigating – We’re experiencing issues with our account services that may cause login issues.
Apr 11, 21:03 UTC
