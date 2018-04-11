Epic Games announced that its Fortnite game servers are down for emergency maintenance upgrades.

That could be an expensive problem if it lasts much longer. Market researcher Sensor Tower reported last week that Fortnite: Battle Royale has earned over $15 million from in-app purchases in its first month, The free-to-play game has been downloaded over 11 million times worldwide, and it’s now ranked No. 1 in the Apple App Store. And that doesn’t include revenue from the PC platform.

Here’s the string of messages posted by Epic so far:

