The GamesBeat Decides podcast is coming to you from Boston and the PAX East gaming event to determine what is a core Mario game with a live studio audience.

Join GamesBeat PC gaming editor (and No. 1 Mario boy) Jeffrey Grubb and VentureBeat social editor Anthony Agnello as they yell about the “Yoshi’s Island Shadow Realm.” Ars Technica gaming editor Kyle Orland hosts the panel and Washington Post audience editor Gene Park took a break from Reddit to lend us his expertise.

The panel is an hour, and this includes some audience questions at the end. You can listen to the whole thing by clicking play below, on the video above, or downloading it by clicking this link.

Until next time, paisanos.