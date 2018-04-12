Fortnite just weathered an emergency maintenance outage that last more than half a day. Epic Games apologized and said that issues related to logging into accounts and playing matches have now been resolved.

The outage shows it isn’t easy to maintain one of the most popular games in the world, and that it can be a big opportunity for rivals in the ultra-competitive battle royale genre when one of the big games goes down.

Epic said at first, “We have identified an issue with our email service becoming backlogged. This is resulting in delayed emails of all kinds, including but not limited to 2-factor authentication codes and password resets. We apologize for these delays and are actively working to resolve this.”

And a short time ago, it posted, “We’ve resolved the issue causing emails to be delayed. The backlog is now cleared and players should receive all email notifications immediately.”

Again, this is a good turn of fortune for Cliff Blezsinski’s Radical Heights, a new battle royale game that just entered Steam Early Access. Lawbreakers studio Boss Key Productions made this battle royale shooter in a bid to compete with Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Maybe Epic Games should check to see if CliffyB was seen unplugging electrical cords in the Fortnite data center.

Here’s the latest comment from Epic Games: