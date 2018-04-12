Ubisoft announced today that its multiplayer shooter Rainbow Six: Siege has passed 30 million players.

Rainbow Six: Siege launched in 2015 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Siege wasn’t an immediate success when it launched, but Ubisoft’s dedication to supporting the live title with content has given it a long and profitable life.

Siege passed the 25 million player mark in November, showing how the shooter is continuing to grow. It was at 20 million in August.

“On behalf of the entire team, we wanted to thank every member of our diverse, global community for their support of our game,” said Alexandre Remy, brand director of Rainbow: Six Siege, said in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “Our players are the most valuable element to our game. Over the last three years we have endeavored to create a solid community built on transparency as we grow and evolve the ever-expanding world of Rainbow: Six Siege. We are so tremendously honored to achieve this milestone, and we will continue to do everything we can to earn each and every new person that decides to play.”