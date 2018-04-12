Fatshark announced today that its PC co-op game Warhammer: Vermintide 2 has reached the 1 million sold mark just short of five weeks after launching. It came out on March 8. The original Vermintide never hit 1 million sold, so this is an impressive milestone for the sequel.

While Vermintide 2 is only on PC right now, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions are coming. That will open the game up to a larger audience.

The Warhammer brand has a long history with gaming, including shooters and strategy titles. Vermintide 2 has players teaming up in a first-person perspective — similar to the Left 4 Dead games. But Vermintide 2 focuses on fantasy weaponry instead of guns. The sequel added a new loot system and enemy faction.

To celebrate the milestone, Vermintide 2 will be available on Steam at a 10 percent discount. This deal will last until April 19.