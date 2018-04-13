Hazelight Studios announced today that its co-op prison escape game A Way Out has reach 1 million copies sold. The Electronic Arts published title came out on March 23 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A Way Out was able to reach this milestone in just a few weeks.

“In A Way Out, diversity is very important,” Hazelight’s director and writer Josef Fares told GamesBeat. “This is a cinematic experience. We need to keep it fresh and unique all the time. You’re investing in these characters, in their personalities. It’s not just a drop-in drop-out game. The characters react differently depending on who they talk to.”

The Swedish-Lebanese Fares previously directed films before moving to games. His studio’s first game was 2013’s Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. As of 2015, that title had reached 800,000 copies sold, so A Way Out is outpacing it at a significant rate.

A Way out is part of EA Originals, the publisher’s label that releases independent games, and it shows that indie games can get a significant boost from the marketing resources of a triple-A giant such as Electronic Arts. Other EA Originals include the 2D platformer Unravel and the action-adventure game Fe.

Our review of A Way Out praised its story and variety.