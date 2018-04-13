For the second time in a year, Apple has issued a warning to “leaking” employees, only for the warning to leak to the public. Taking the form of a news story-like internal memo, the warning comes nearly six years after Tim Cook claimed that Apple would “double down on secrecy on products,” only to see major leaks continue each year.

The dark new memo sharply contrasts with the company’s typically sunny public face, describing Apple’s efforts to catch and fire leakers who have “betrayed” the company’s trust. After warning employees that they’re “getting played” by outsiders looking for information, the memo threatens leaking employees with the loss of jobs, the possibility of arrests, fines, and “extreme difficulty finding employment elsewhere.” It notes that Apple caught 29 leakers in 2017, including employees, contractors, and partners in its supply chain.

Though Apple frames the issue as one of internal security, the core is its inability to fully control the narrative about its products, which it has questionably claimed might reduce sales when the products actually arrive. “We want the chance to tell our customers why the product is great,” Greg Joswiak, vice president of product marketing, says in the memo, “and not have that done poorly by someone else.”

But thanks to its massive product unveilings and marketing machine, Apple has more of an opportunity to pitch directly to customers than most companies — and frequent leaks certainly haven’t stopped it from becoming the world’s largest company. If anything, intriguing tidbits on upcoming products have helped maintain a persistent buzz about Apple despite extended lulls in official communications. And the company is known to have quietly leaked information through its own “unofficial” methods, whenever it deems them worthwhile.

In June, a similar warning to employees leaked in the form of an audio recording obtained by The Outline. Described as coming from a private briefing that “was the first of many Apple is planning to host for employees,” the recording included a “keep [your] mouth shut” video, behind-the-scenes details from investigations, and Apple internal investigators spotlighting their military and legal credentials. While the company blamed factory leaks for a “trench warfare non-stop” war to protect secrets in Asia, it said that 2016 “had been the first year that Apple [campuses] leaked more than the supply chain.”

But Apple was rapidly clamping down on leakers inside and outside the company, the 2017 briefing said, and had reduced the number of annually stolen product casings from 387 in 2014 to 4 in 2016. During an employee Q&A, the company’s director of global security was described as “gleefully” recounting how a blogger threw shade at Bloomberg’s star Apple reporter Mark Gurman for not leaking major details on the HomePod speaker, saying “yeah, you got nothing.”

Following the leak to The Outline, Bloomberg — and others — had a marquee year. After almost every major detail on the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus leaked, Apple’s 2018 plans for both iOS and macOS leaked, as did details about the company’s upcoming Apple Watch and iPad revisions.

Not surprisingly, Gurman was also first to report on the leak of the memo, which is reprinted in full below.