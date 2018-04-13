Electronic Arts senior vice president Mike Verdu has resigned from the company, GamesBeat has learned. That’s a significant departure for one of the world’s biggest makers of mobile games.

We received a tip that Verdu has resigned and both Verdu and a spokesman for EA have confirmed it. Verdu said that he will leave EA effective the first week in May.

Verdu joined EA Mobile in February 2017, after he left Kabam in the wake of its sale to Netmarble and FoxNext Games.

Verdu previously served as chief creative officer at Zynga. During three years at Zynga, he had worked closely with teams that worked on title such as Empires & Allies, FrontierVille, and CastleVille. Before that, he ran the Los Angeles studio for Electronic Arts and worked on the Command & Conquer franchise.

It’s not clear what the reason is for the departure, as Verdu did not say. EA announced a major reshuffling of executives on Thursday.

In a message, Verdu said, “I hired some great people into my leadership team and am able to transition gracefully.”