EA announced details today for Star Wars: Battlefront II‘s next update, Night on Endor, which will come out for the multiplayer shooter on April 18 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It includes a new, limited-time Ewok Hunt mode, which has players fight as either the adorable teddy bear-like creatures or Stormtroopers. The content also brings back Crystals as a premium currency you can buy with real money. You can use Crystals only to purchase new outfits.

Battlefront II came out in November, but it was marred by controversy surrounding a planned microtransaction and loot box system that gave players who spent real money an in-game advantage. EA and developer Dice quickly worked to redo its progression system in a series of updates, the largest of which came out in March. Loot boxes now only give Credits (an in-game currency) and cosmetics like emotes. You have to earn Star Cards, items that strengthen or augment abilities, by playing the game.

The premium currency Crystals will only unlock new outfits for heroes and villains, like Han Solo’s Endor appearance. You can still earn Crystals through in-game milestones.

I played Battlefront II after the big progression update and found a fun and beautiful multiplayer shooter. And now Ewoks will be playable! That will make our lead reported Dean Takahashi happy.