Released in late February, Moss is one of this year’s first great VR games and already a strong contender for the best PSVR title released in 2018. Naturally, we’re eager to see more, and it looks like developer Polyarc is working on just that.

In a recent PlayStation Blog post detailing the making of the third-person adventure the team’s Rick Lico teased a possible follow-up to the game. As fans will know, completing the adventure will earn you a Trophy named ‘A Promising Beginning’, the description for which labels the game as ‘the first book of Moss’. That certainly suggests more is on the way and, when asked about this, Lico didn’t hold back.

“Like any small, indy startup, we have a bigger plan we’d like to accomplish,” the developer explained. “We’re hoping that, thanks to our amazing fans, things will go well so we can see this plan through to completion. Fingers crossed.”

When again asked if ‘Book 2’ would take a long time, Lico replied: “I certainly hope not! We’re working hard to make sure that’s not the case.”

Whether that means Moss itself might get DLC adding the second book or if Polyarc is already working on a full sequel to the game remains to be seen. Either way, we’re excited; we gave Moss 9/10 in our review.

“Moss is the hidden gem the PSVR never knew it needed,” Games Editor David Jagneaux said in his review. “From the first moment we played the game at E3 almost a year ago until we saw the closing credits roll, Quill’s adventure has captivated our hearts and minds. Moss strikes that perfect balance between tense, action-packed moments of combat with slow, methodical puzzles that require you to rethink the way you interact with video games through the power of VR. Polyarc has crafted one of PSVR’s most essential games to date.”