Nexon America announced today that its free-to-play massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) MapleStory 2 will have a closed beta in the Americas, Europe, and Oceania territories. The beta will start on May 9.

MapleStory 2 has been out in a test form in South Korea, Nexon’s home country, since 2015. The original MapleStory came out for PC in 2003 and has attracted millions of players over its long life. While the original is a 2D game, MapleStory 2 features 3D environments.

After such a long life, the original MapleStory has a devoted fan base. That’s why making the sequel so different is smart. Fans who are invested in the original will still have a reason to stick with it, but the sequel is likely to attract their curiosity. In the best case scenario, players could be active on both games.

You can sign up for the closed beta here. These tests give developer a way to collect feedback and ensure server stability and gameplay balance. They also work as a sort of demo, giving gamers a taste of a game and hopefully building hype ahead of a full launch.