Microsoft today released a new Windows 10 preview for PCs with fixes to “reliability issues.” This build is from the RS4 branch, which represents the next Windows 10 update the company has yet to announce (but is expected to ship sometime this month). There is no new build from the RS5 branch today.

Windows 10 is a service, meaning it was built in a very different way from its predecessors so it can be regularly updated with not just fixes, but new features, too. Microsoft has released four major updates so far: November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, and Fall Creators Update.

Today’s update bumps the Windows 10 build number for the RS4 branch from 17133 (made available to testers on March 27) to build 17134. Rumors suggested that 17133 was the final RS4 build and other rumors still called this release the Spring Creators Update. The former turned out not to be the case and we’re still waiting on the latter. In terms of the former, Microsoft found problems with build 17133 and issued build 17134 to address them:

This build has no new features and includes the fixes from KB4100375 as well as some fixes for general reliability of the OS. As Build 17133 progressed through the rings, we discovered some reliability issues we wanted to fix. In certain cases, these reliability issues could have led to a higher percentage of (BSOD) on PCs for example. Instead of creating a Cumulative Update package to service these issues, we decided to create a new build with the fixes included.

KB1400375 includes the following changes:

Addresses a PDF security issue in Microsoft Edge.

Addresses an issue that, in some instances, prevents Internet Explorer from identifying custom controls.

Security updates to Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge, Microsoft scripting engine, Windows kernel, Microsoft graphics component, Windows Server, Windows cryptography, and Windows datacenter networking.

Even this close to the final release, don’t install this on your production machine.