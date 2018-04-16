As if one needed more data points to emphasize that the venture capital sector lacks gender balance, along comes a new annual ranking of the top 100 VCs — and it has only nine women.

This is the third annual ranking from CB Insights partnership with the New York Times.

CB Insights has partnered with the New York Times to provide what is describes as “an algorithmically driven view into the question of who are the top VCs.” At the top was Bill Gurley of Benchmark, who made waves this past year for butting heads with Travis Kalanick of Uber, where Gurley was an early investor and board member.

As woefully unbalanced as the list is, there does appear to be progress of sorts. Last year’s list only appears to have included five women.

Still, for an industry that has been singled out for its lack of female opportunity, it’s a reminder of how out of balance things remain.

Here are the women who made the 2018 list:

9. Mary Meeker, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers

14. Kirsten Green, Forerunner Ventures

50. Ann Miura-ko, Floodgate

53. Jenny Lee, GGV Capital

56. Theresia Gouw, Aspect Ventures

62. Rebecca Lynn, Canvas Ventures

65. Beth Seidenberg, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers

89. Ann Winblad, Hummer Winblad

96. Aileen Lee, Cowboy Ventures