Konami announced Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls, a new iOS entry for the series of whip-slinging side-scrollers, via Gematsu (a Western blog that covers games from Japan). This will be the first new Castlevania game since 2014’s Lord of Shadows 2 for PC and consoles.

In recent years, Konami has focused less on game development for consoles and PC, so it makes sense to see them turn to one of its biggest franchises to try and make a hit for the mobile space. This is Castlevania’s first major mobile release since 2010’s Castlevania Puzzle: Encore of the Night.

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls will feature four-player cooperative action. Its roster includes characters from the franchise’s history, including Simon Belmont and Alucard. It does not have a release date.

The first Castlevania came out for the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1986. Since then, the series has had numerous sequels. The franchise has sold over 20 million games. The series has also inspired an animated show on Netflix.