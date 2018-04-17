Google today launched Chrome 66 for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android. Additions in this release include autoplaying content muted by default, security improvements, and new developer features. You can update to the latest version now using the browser’s built-in silent updater or download it directly from google.com/chrome.

With over 1 billion users, Chrome is both a browser and a major platform that web developers have to consider. In fact, with Chrome’s regular additions and changes, developers have to keep up to ensure they are taking advantage of everything available.

The biggest improvement in this release is that autoplaying content with sound is now blocked by default. This functionality was delayed — it was originally slated for January with the release of Chrome 64 — but now it’s finally here. Chrome 64 did, however, add an option to completely disable audio on a per site basis, functionality which also arrived later than planned (it was originally scheduled for Chrome 63).

In our tests, autoplaying content that is muted still plays automatically. Autoplaying content with sound, whether it has visible controls or not, and whether it is set to play on loop or not, simply does not start playing.

Note that this is all encompassing — even autoplaying content you are expecting or is the main focus of the page does not play. YouTube videos, for example, no longer start playing automatically. And in case that’s not enough, or if a page somehow circumvents the autoplaying block, you can still mute whole websites.

When Google first announced its plans, the company justified its approach by saying that while “autoplay can make it faster and easier to consume on the web,” unexpected media playback is also “one of the most frequent user concerns” because it “can use data, consume power, and make unwanted noise while browsing.” A side benefit, Google argues, is unified desktop and mobile web behavior, making web media development more predictable across platforms and browsers.

Speaking of platforms, Chrome 65 was the last release of Google’s browser for OS X 10.9 users. Chrome 66 requires OS X 10.10 or later. If you haven’t upgraded your Mac yet, this might push you to pull the trigger.

Moving on to developer features, Chrome 66 includes ImageBitmap Rendering Context for the canvas tag. Instead of first creating an img tag and then rendering its contents to a canvas, which causes multiple copies of the image to be stored in memory, this new rendering context streamlines the display of ImageBitmap objects by avoiding memory duplication. Google notes a WebGL game, for example, could use this to load new textures on the fly as gameplay progresses.

Next, Chrome 66 implements CSS Typed Object Model. Instead of changing CSS properties by manipulating strings (only for the browser to then convert it back to a typed representation), the CSS Typed Object Model Level 1 reduces this burden on both the developer and browser by exposing CSS values as typed JavaScript objects rather than strings. This is not only more performant — it allows developers to write more maintainable code.

Next up, there’s a new asynchronous Clipboard API with a promise-based means of reading from and writing to the clipboard (future versions will support richer types of data, including images). Google claims it is simpler than the execCommand(‘copy’) API released in Chrome 43 and integrates with the Permissions API.

Finally, the AudioWorklet aims to replace the legacy ScriptProcessorNode, which was asynchronous and required thread hops that could produce an unstable audio output. The AudioWorklet object provides a new synchronous JavaScript execution context which allows developers to programmatically control audio without additional latency and higher stability in the output audio.

Developers will also want to know that Chrome 66 includes an update to the V8 JavaScript engine: version 6.6. The release includes new JavaScript language features, code caching after execution, background compilation, removal of AST numbering, and performance improvements. Check out the full list of changes for more information.

Other developer features in this release (some are mobile-specific):

For a full rundown of what’s new, check out the Chrome 66 milestone hotlist.

Chrome 66 also implements 62 security fixes. The following ones were found by external researchers:

[$TBD][826626] Critical CVE-2018-6085: Use after free in Disk Cache. Reported by Ned Williamson on 2018-03-28

[$TBD][827492] Critical CVE-2018-6086: Use after free in Disk Cache. Reported by Ned Williamson on 2018-03-30

[$7500][813876] High CVE-2018-6087: Use after free in WebAssembly. Reported by Anonymous on 2018-02-20

[$5000][822091] High CVE-2018-6088: Use after free in PDFium. Reported by Anonymous on 2018-03-15

[$4500][808838] High CVE-2018-6089: Same origin policy bypass in Service Worker. Reported by Rob Wu on 2018-02-04

[$3000][820913] High CVE-2018-6090: Heap buffer overflow in Skia. Reported by ZhanJia Song on 2018-03-12

[$500][771933] High CVE-2018-6091: Incorrect handling of plug-ins by Service Worker. Reported by Jun Kokatsu (@shhnjk) on 2017-10-05

[$N/A][819869] High CVE-2018-6092: Integer overflow in WebAssembly. Reported by Natalie Silvanovich of Google Project Zero on 2018-03-08

[$4000][780435] Medium CVE-2018-6093: Same origin bypass in Service Worker. Reported by Jun Kokatsu (@shhnjk) on 2017-11-01

[$2000][633030] Medium CVE-2018-6094: Exploit hardening regression in Oilpan. Reported by Chris Rohlf on 2016-08-01

[$2000][637098] Medium CVE-2018-6095: Lack of meaningful user interaction requirement before file upload. Reported by Abdulrahman Alqabandi (@qab) on 2016-08-11

[$1000][776418] Medium CVE-2018-6096: Fullscreen UI spoof. Reported by WenXu Wu of Tencent’s Xuanwu Lab on 2017-10-19

[$1000][806162] Medium CVE-2018-6097: Fullscreen UI spoof. Reported by xisigr of Tencent’s Xuanwu Lab on 2018-01-26

[$500][798892] Medium CVE-2018-6098: URL spoof in Omnibox. Reported by Khalil Zhani on 2018-01-03

[$500][808825] Medium CVE-2018-6099: CORS bypass in ServiceWorker. Reported by Jun Kokatsu (@shhnjk) on 2018-02-03

[$500][811117] Medium CVE-2018-6100: URL spoof in Omnibox. Reported by Lnyas Zhang on 2018-02-11

[$500][813540] Medium CVE-2018-6101: Insufficient protection of remote debugging prototol in DevTools . Reported by Rob Wu on 2018-02-19

[$500][813814] Medium CVE-2018-6102: URL spoof in Omnibox. Reported by Khalil Zhani on 2018-02-20

[$500][816033] Medium CVE-2018-6103: UI spoof in Permissions. Reported by Khalil Zhani on 2018-02-24

[$500][820068] Medium CVE-2018-6104: URL spoof in Omnibox. Reported by Khalil Zhani on 2018-03-08

[$N/A][803571] Medium CVE-2018-6105: URL spoof in Omnibox. Reported by Khalil Zhani on 2018-01-18

[$N/A][805729] Medium CVE-2018-6106: Incorrect handling of promises in V8. Reported by lokihardt of Google Project Zero on 2018-01-25

[$N/A][808316] Medium CVE-2018-6107: URL spoof in Omnibox. Reported by Khalil Zhani on 2018-02-02

[$N/A][816769] Medium CVE-2018-6108: URL spoof in Omnibox. Reported by Khalil Zhani on 2018-02-27

[$N/A][710190] Low CVE-2018-6109: Incorrect handling of files by FileAPI. Reported by Dominik Weber (@DoWeb_) on 2017-04-10

[$N/A][777737] Low CVE-2018-6110: Incorrect handling of plaintext files via file:// . Reported by Wenxiang Qian (aka blastxiang) on 2017-10-24

[$N/A][780694] Low CVE-2018-6111: Heap-use-after-free in DevTools. Reported by Khalil Zhani on 2017-11-02

[$N/A][798096] Low CVE-2018-6112: Incorrect URL handling in DevTools. Reported by Rob Wu on 2017-12-29

[$N/A][805900] Low CVE-2018-6113: URL spoof in Navigation. Reported by Khalil Zhani on 2018-01-25

[$N/A][811691] Low CVE-2018-6114: CSP bypass. Reported by Lnyas Zhang on 2018-02-13

[$TBD][819809] Low CVE-2018-6115: SmartScreen bypass in downloads. Reported by James Feher on 2018-03-07

[$N/A][822266] Low CVE-2018-6116: Incorrect low memory handling in WebAssembly. Reported by Jin from Chengdu Security Response Center of Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. on 2018-03-15

[$N/A][822465] Low CVE-2018-6117: Confusing autofill settings. Reported by Spencer Dailey on 2018-03-15

[$N/A][822424] Low CVE-2018-6084: Incorrect use of Distributed Objects in Google Software Updater on MacOS. Reported by Ian Beer of Google Project Zero on 2018-03-15

[833889] Various fixes from internal audits, fuzzing and other initiatives

Google thus spent at least $34,000 in bug bounties for this release. As always, the security fixes alone should be enough incentive for you to upgrade.

There are two more changes related to security worth noting. Chrome 66 includes a small percentage trial of Site Isolation, which improves Chrome’s security and helps mitigate the risks posed by Spectre.

Google has also started the process of deprecating Chrome’s trust in the Symantec certificate authority (including Symantec-owned brands like Thawte, VeriSign, Equifax, GeoTrust, and RapidSSL). If your site is using a SSL/TLS certificate from Symantec that was issued before June 1, 2016, it will stop functioning in Chrome 66, while all remaining Symantec SSL/TLS certificates will stop working starting in Chrome 70.

Google releases a new version of its browser every six weeks or so. Chrome 67 will arrive by late May.

Chrome 66 for Android was also released today and is rolling out gradually over the next few weeks via Google Play. The big change here is that Google Safe Browsing now works with Android’s WebView by default. Safe Browsing provides lists of URLs that contain malware or phishing content to Chrome, Firefox, and Safari browsers, as well as to internet service providers (ISPs). This change means developers of Android apps using WebView no longer have to make changes to take advantage of Safe Browsing.