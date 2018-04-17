The official Dark Souls Twitter account announced today that the Switch version of Dark Souls: Remastered has been delayed until this summer. The PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One versions are still coming out on May 25.

Due to the nature of causality, we must announce that the Nintendo Switch version of #DarkSoulsRemastered will be pushed back to summer of 2018, and with it, the release of the Solaire of Astora amiibo. PC/PS4/X1 versions will maintain their May 25th release date. — Dark Souls (@DarkSoulsGame) April 17, 2018

Nintendo had the lead announcement for this enhanced version of the beloved action role-playing game in January. Enhanced ports of older games, including The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, have found success on Nintendo’s portable/home console hybrid.

Along with the Switch version, the Dark Souls Solaire of Astora Amiibo is also delayed.

Dark Souls was originally released in 2011. A sequel to 2009’s Demon Souls, the game received praise from fans and critics for its challenging difficulty and dark atmosphere.