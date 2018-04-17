Docker today unveiled the next version of its Enterprise Edition software for running containerized applications with support for using the Kubernetes open source orchestrator. The new release will allow customers to run multi-container applications with either Kubernetes, which originated at Google, or Swarm, Docker’s own system.

This latest launch is part of the company’s broader push to serve as the trusted software provider for enterprises tackling the next generation of mission-critical applications. Containers allow developers to deploy code in an isolated, portable execution environment, and systems like Kubernetes or Swarm help manage applications that require multiple software containers to function.

Setting Kubernetes up in a private datacenter can be a headache, and Docker’s latest release aimes to ease that pain. Docker is not the only company to offer this functionality: Mesosphere released a version of its application platform that works with Kubernetes just a few weeks ago.

In addition to its Kubernetes integration, Docker Enterprise Edition 2.0 also includes support for secure container networking through Project Calico.

Overall, the company is using this release to try and position itself as a trusted third party for enterprises to turn to when operating container-based infrastructure in private datacenters and the public cloud. Docker holds a key advantage over a single cloud’s managed container service, as its software runs in a wide variety of environments. (Several competitors offer similar capabilities.)