Max&Maya is an open-world role-playing game set in a post-zombie apocalypse and starring … cats. It’s the debut title from indie studio OMG Studios, which has just launched a crowdfunding campaign for it on Kickstarter with a goal of $75,000. It’s due out later this spring for PC.

From the trailer, Max&Maya looks like a raucous good time paired with some silly humor (you can pee on things, for instance). Part Goat Simulator and part Grand Theft Auto, it’s a sandbox world filled with quests and battles. Your ultimate goal is to save your kitty significant other, and to do so, you’ll have to fight zombies, dogs, and rats. You’ll also have to tear down enemy fortresses and defend your home.

The feline purrtagonist is armed with melee attacks, which OMG Studios calls “cat fu.” And they have magic spells. Because, why not? In order to hurl fireballs (but not furballs), players will have to use their microphones for verbal incantations.

Along with the combat, the game also incorporates elements of pet simulator titles like Nintendogs. Your unlikely hero has a kitten at home, which you’ll have to spend some time taking care of. When you’re away on missions, your kid will take care of the home fortress and keep enemies out.

Max&Maya is tongue-in-cheek epic, and it looks like it could be a lot of goofy fun. I’m only slightly disappointed that they didn’t name it The Elder Scrolls: Meowrrowind.