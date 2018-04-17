San Francisco-based Scality today announced that it has raised $60 million in venture capital, bringing its total raised to $152 million.

The company sells software to manage and protect data for companies using one or more cloud systems. The distributed approach to helping customers work across these different clouds is gaining traction as online data gathering and management becomes more complex.

“We are very proud that our customers are delighted by the reliability, performance, and cost-effectiveness of our solutions, and at the same time, they praise us for our forward thinking,” said Jerome Lecat, CEO of Scality, in a statement. “The Fourth Industrial Revolution is a real force, challenging every company in its business model and challenging every IT department.”

Founded in France almost nine years ago, Scality last raised money in 2015 when it closed a $57 million round of funding that was led by Menlo Ventures.

The round announced today was led by a new investor, Harbert European Growth Capital and included participation from previous investors, including Menlo, Idinvest, and Bpifrance.

Scality says it now has more than 200 large enterprise customers. It plans to use the new money to invest in product development and marketing and to expand its staff.

“Scality’s leadership is apparent, not only through what we hear from Jerome Lecat and his team, but also through what the analysts are writing, and, most importantly, through what the company’s customers and partners are saying,” said Doug Carlisle, Partner Emeritus at Menlo Ventures, in a statement. “It’s exciting to see them grow and innovate, anticipating the truly important trends that incorporate real needs, like multi-cloud control and open source code. Scality has built a solid reputation as a leader, and they continue to prove their vision.”