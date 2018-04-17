Danny Trejo is famous for playing a scowling tough guy, and he’s partnering with Game Insight today as the face man for Guns of Boom. The partnership is a rarity for a mobile game, but Guns of Boom seems like a good match for Trejo’s action hero character.

The famous villain from films like Desperado, Con Air, and Heat will become an action character and voice actor in the team-based mobile shooter. He’ll be available in a new update for the game, which has seen over 35 million downloads on iOS and Android.

“Danny Trejo is the no bullshit, lone wolf hero that we all need in our lives,” said Game Insight CEO Anatoly Ropotov in a statement. “While Guns of Boom has traditionally been a team-based shooter, working with a legend like Trejo meant we needed to come up with some in-game choices that reflect his strengths as a solo enforcer. We’ve launched a new mode today to coincide with Danny’s arrival in Guns of Boom, and it’s one that our players have been clamouring for: the every-player-for-themselves Free for All.”

In addition to the arrival of the deathmatch-inspired Free-for-All, the event in Guns of Boom will introduce Trejo’s likeness in the game and new skins and weapons.

“Celebrity partnerships aren’t uncommon in mobile games, but it’s not something we would have ever considered unless we knew we could find the right partner for our brand,” said Ropotov. “With Danny Trejo, we’ve found a partner who’s not only a perfect match for Guns of Boom, but is someone who knows and loves the game. He’s an existing member of the Guns of Boom community, making this the best possible opportunity we could have hoped for.”