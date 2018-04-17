TunnelBear has officially launched its first product since it was acquired by McAfee last month.

Ontario, Canada-based TunnelBear is better known for its eponymous cross-platform virtual private network (VPN) app, but last November the company debuted a new standalone password management app called RememBear. Available as a native client for Windows, Android, Mac, iOS, and through dedicated browser extensions, RememBear adopts a similar animated bear-themed approach to its VPN counterpart, except this app’s specialty is saving you from having to remember your online credentials.

RememBear works in a similar fashion to other password management apps out there, insofar all your passwords and credit card information are stored in an encrypted vault, with RememBear then able to auto-fill your details as required across countless apps and websites. It also has a random password generator that can create strong login credentials for each of your online accounts.

During its six-month beta period, RememBear garnered around 150,000 users, who were able to report bugs and areas for improvement ahead of today’s full launch.

Show me the money

Alongside the official rollout, TunnelBear has also revealed two distinct tiers — free and premium. The basic free plan allows you to use RememBear on any individual device, but if you want to synchronize things across devices you’ll need to sign up to a premium plan, which costs $36 per year — a price comparable to premium plans on similar password management services.

The premium plan also serves up support for automatic backups, which — using end-to-end-encryption, the company is quick to add — back up all your data to the RememBear servers. This feature is also necessary for the cross-device synchronization.

Password management is a busy space, with the likes of DashLane and LastPass, which was acquired by LogMeIn for $110 million back in 2015, plying their trade, along with players such as AgileBits’ 1Password. But TunnelBear is seeking to build on its existing foundation in the online privacy and security realm by expanding its product range — it’s not starting from scratch here.

Today’s launch has a completely different cast than the product’s beta debut back in November. TunnelBear is no longer the plucky, indie startup that many would wish to support — it’s now owned by McAfee. TunnelBear cofounder Ryan Dochuk is adamant that it has no plans to share user information with its parent company, and both TunnelBear and RememBear will be operated as separate brands underpinned by the original team.

“Both TunnelBear and RememBear have been meticulously designed to collect very little data to begin with,” Dochuk told VentureBeat. “Regardless, no user information sharing is planned between TunnelBear and McAfee products.”

RememBear version 1.0 is available to download today.