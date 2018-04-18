Din’s Legacy adds another dimension to the rift between orcs and elves. It’s a dark fantasy role-playing game starring the Mutated, a subgroup of orcs that wants to prove it’s capable of good deeds. It’s slated for a Q4 release for PC, though developer Soldak Entertainment plans to launch it sooner in Early Access.

Din’s Legacy is Soldak’s sixth game, and it draws on some similar concepts from its other titles. The Mutated are infected with a zombie parasite as well as dark magic from necromancy, and the result is that they slowly transform over time. They’re reviled by most people, but a god named Din decides to give them a chance to prove that they aren’t corrupt or evil. One of the Mutated can volunteer to be Din’s champion and embark on a journey to save the world.

Soldak’s other titles feature gameplay that’s very similar to old-school RPGs like Blizzard’s Diablo 2, and Din’s Legacy is no different. Players will explore, fight monsters, and level up skills — but they’ll also have to contend with a unique mutation mechanic that causes the protagonist to change in unexpected ways as time goes on. They’ll be able to put mutation points toward guiding these changes, suppressing unwanted transformations or encouraging them. The world will also be procedurally generated so that each playthrough is different, and players can head out on co-op adventures with friends.

Before Din’s Legacy, Soldak developed Zombasite in 2016. This explored what would happen during the zombie apocalypse in a fantasy world. In addition to creating fantasy games, the studio has also dabbled in science fiction with titles like Drox Operative, an RPG that puts players at the helm of starships and tosses them into an intergalactic war between alien races.