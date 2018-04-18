On this week’s GamesBeat Decides podcast, hosts Jeffrey Grubb and Mike Minotti are mad, but they’re also dads — so they feel guilty about it. Hey, that’s just like Kratos from God of War!
Mike has played a lot of God of War and written a review, so expect a lot of non-spoilery talk about one of the biggest releases of 2018 so far. After that, Jeff recaps some of the games he played at PAX East and the latest entry in the battle royale genre. In the news, Mike and Jeff get into some surprising Call of Duty rumors, the collapse of Billy Mitchell and 800hotsauce.com, and Shovel Knight’s sales success.
Here’s everything that we talked about:
- God of War
- Wolfenstein 2 on Switch
- Underworld: Ascendant
- The Messenger
- Trailermakers
- Scum/teethmeter
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Radical Heights
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 won’t have traditional single-player campaign
- Raven is working on battle royale mode for Black Ops 4
- Billy Mitchell is bad
- FTC: Those warranty-voiding stickers are illegal
- Shenmue I & II HD
- Xbox backward compatibility update
- Shovel Knight sales
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 sales
- MapleStory 2 coming to the North America
Until next time, boy!