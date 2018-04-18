NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 18, 2018–

Tinyclues, provider of a leading AI-first Marketing Campaign Intelligence solution, today announced Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) as a new customer. The world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, GHA plans to use Tinyclues to help drive additional revenue from their DISCOVERY loyalty programme, which they plan to grow from 12 million members today to 25 million by 2022.

“We’ve recognized for some time that marketing campaigns can be optimized using artificial intelligence (AI) to help us identify members most likely to respond to different types of offers and segment our database so we can send more targeted, relevant and personalized emails and reduce fatigue, all of which should lead to more bookings and revenue,” said Robin Korman, Head of Marketing & CRM at GHA. “Tinyclues is the best vendor of the many we’ve researched to offer a proven, easy-to-use and frictionless AI solution. Moreover, the Tinyclues solution integrates seamlessly, quickly and inexpensively into our systems and is entirely focused at uncovering member data-points, patterns and behaviors that are likely to be predictors of a purchase.”

DISCOVERY members enjoy rewards and recognition when staying at over 500 unique upscale and luxury hotels and resorts in 78 countries, across 35 individual brands, many in exotic locations. Inevitably, with DISCOVERY members spread all over the globe, this global audience has different preferences and buying patterns and it is crucial to send offers to members based on the preferences they have selected on their member profiles and past stay behavior.

Tinyclues’ technology allows GHA to analyze past buyers of certain products or offers and identify other members in the DISCOVERY database who are most likely to respond to a specific offer, destination, brand or type of hotel. Rather than send the same offer to the whole member base, GHA can create multiple offers to small segments of like-minded DISCOVERY members and thus increase the likelihood of members opening, clicking-through and booking from the email.

“We want to drive bookings for our hotel brands by demonstrating to our DISCOVERY members that we know them and their preferences by curating offers that we think are most appealing based on their past stays, as well as introduce them to new destinations and hotels that we think they would enjoy,” continued Korman. “We are very excited to be using Tinyclues as a way to deliver more personalized and relevant communications for our DISCOVERY loyalty programme members and to increase revenues for the brands in the alliance.”

As organizations look to grow their customer base and improve marketing return on investment, they require ways to manage their complex campaign planning and target future buyers for products in a more accurate and timely manner. GHA is the perfect example of such a business.

“AI is the driving force that will reshape marketing for years to come. Brands that respect their customers and seek their continued loyalty and spend, recognize that every offer sent to every individual needs to be intelligently targeted to be relevant, timely and valued,” said David Bessis, founder and CEO of Tinyclues. “Our AI-first Campaign Intelligence solution has a proven track record of helping consumer-focused B2C marketers to run smarter, more effective campaigns that drive revenue and long-term customer engagement.”

David Bessis continued: “We are delighted that Global Hotel Alliance has joined our growing list of international clients using Tinyclues AI-first solution to orchestrate intelligent marketing campaigns.”

About Global Hotel Alliance

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, bringing together more than 35 brands with over 500 hotels in 78 countries. GHA uses a shared technology platform to drive incremental revenues and create cost savings for its member brands. GHA’s award-winning loyalty programme, DISCOVERY, provides 12 million members exclusive opportunities to immerse themselves in local culture wherever they travel. GHA’s hotel brands currently include: Alila, Anantara, Atura, AVANI, Corinthia, Discovery Destinations, Doyle, Elewana, GLO, JA Resorts, Kempinski, Leela, Lungarno, Marco Polo, Meritage, Meydan, Mokara, Mysk, Niccolo, NUO, Omni, Outrigger, Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL, QT, Rydges, Shaza, The Residence by Cenizaro, Thon, Tivoli, Ultratravel Collection and Viceroy. For more information, visit discoveryloyalty.com

About Tinyclues

Tinyclues is the leading AI-first Marketing Campaign Intelligence solution enabling companies to generate additional revenue through intelligent campaign targeting and planning. Tinyclues’ solution uses Deep Artificial Intelligence to identify future buyers for any promoted item, even in the absence of recent intent. Companies like Brandalley, Cdiscount, Club Med, Corsair, Fnac, Lacoste, La Redoute, Manor, Rue du Commerce, Vente-privee, Sarenza, Vestiaire Collective, Voyages-sncf.com and more are using Tinyclues to optimize and orchestrate more than 600 million messages per month across channels such as email, mobile push notifications, direct mail, call centers or Facebook to generate quantified and sustainable additional revenue. Tinyclues has been listed as a Vendor to Watch in Gartner’s 2017 Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Analytics.

