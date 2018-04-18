This week, Startup Genome — an organization that researches tech ecosystems around the world — released its annual Global Startup Ecosystems report. While the report largely focused on international hubs like Beijing, Paris, and Tel Aviv, it also measured promising activity in U.S. cities like Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, and Houston.

The report found that early-stage investment activity in sectors that Silicon Valley is most known for — adtech, gaming, and digital media — is declining, while it’s increasing in sectors like advanced manufacturing, robotics, and ag tech. Many of the most well-known startups in these sectors, such as Farmer’s Business Networkin agtech and Boston Dynamics in robotics, remain in typical U.S. startup hubs like Silicon Valley, New York, and Boston.

But before heading west or east, aspiring founders in these sectors should take a look at the expertise other states offer. Seven of the 10 states with the largest agriculture sectors by cash receipts are located in the Midwest, while the states with some of the largest manufacturing sectors by gross state product are scattered across the South and Midwest. I think there’s a real opportunity here for startups in smaller ecosystems to lead some of these sectors, given that their home state might have more industrial depth than other places do and that the sectors aren’t yet as dominated by existing companies as other sectors are.

Furthermore, the report offers up a piece of advice that I think every startup ecosystem should take to heart: “Only a few ecosystems can be the top-performer in the world across the board, but many smaller ecosystems have the potential to become a top cluster for specific sub-sectors.” In other words, don’t worry if your city isn’t home to the next Facebook or Twitter — you don’t need to copy the exact success stories of other ecosystems.

Anna Hensel

Heartland Tech Reporter

