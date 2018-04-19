MintHealth to Launch Campaign through StartEngine Platform

MintHealth™, a decentralized health platform-as-a-service (PaaS) that aligns health plans, provider groups, and wellness brands around patient engagement, improved clinical outcomes, and lower healthcare costs, today announced that they are starting a campaign on the Crowdfunding platform StartEngine. The crowdfunding platform allows everyone, regardless of their net worth or income level, to invest in securities issued by startup companies.

StartEngine is regulated by SEC regulations. StartEngine is one of the first Regulation Crowdfunding and Regulation A+ platforms to accommodate Online Public Offerings, doing so through crowdfunding regulations made possible through the JOBS act.

“MintHealth is actively moving into our next stage of growth to build out the platform and our healthcare partner ecosystem,” said Samir Damani, CEO and co-founder of MintHealth. “StartEngine offers an innovative way of democratizing fundraising for the wide range of investors interested in supporting our incentive-based model to improve patient care.”

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. Go to http://bit.ly/2IuXcpt to view the full MintHealth disclaimer, which holds true for this release.

About MintHealth

MintHealth™ is a global decentralized health platform that aligns patients, providers, and payers around patient empowerment. The platform will enable the patient to manage their own self-sovereign health identity and record, secured via blockchain, and engages the ecosystem to drive healthy patient behavior through the Vidamint™ token.

