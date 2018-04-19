Devolver Digital announced Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass today for PC. You can watch the teaser trailer above, which promises a larger reveal at E3 2018. The Electronic Entertainment Expo takes place from June 12 to June 14 in Los Angeles. Devolver Digital held its own, offbeat event last E3 to highlight upcoming games, so we could be in store for another interesting show.

The first Serious Sam came out in 2001. It was a throwback to simpler shooters, focusing on action and featuring little in the way of a story. It was popular enough to start a franchise, including 2017’s Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope.

But Planet Badass will be the first entry in the main, numbered series since Serious Sam 3: BFE came out 2011. So, if you don’t have VR, this will be your first chance to play a new Serious Sam experience since the beginning of the decade.

We don’t know much about Serious Sam 4 yet, but its Steam page does promise it won’t feature a “single desert level.” But the trailer does show plenty of Beheaded Kamikazes, the series most iconic enemy. It’s hard to not be memorable when you’re a headless, shirtless buff guy with bombs for hands.

Yeah, Sam fights a lot of weird things.