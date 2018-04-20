StreamElements is one of the top tools for producing high-quality livestreams on Twitch, and now it is expanding to Google’s video platform. YouTube creators are getting StreamElements’ powerful online kit to spruce up their production values and get the most from livestreams.

Live online video is growing at a rapid rate, especially in the video games category. As more people join this audience, the streaming space also grows crowded with broadcasters who want to break out and make living at it. This has enabled StreamElements — and competitors like StreamLabs — to set up a business that enables streamers to accept tips, easily switch between overlays, and establish loyalty with viewers.

StreamElements works as a web service. As the broadcaster, you would sign up with it for Twitch or YouTube, and then you would feed your special StreamElements webpage into broadcasting software like XSplit or OBS as a browser source. For anyone who has spent any time streaming, it’s a painless process and one that is now available for YouTube Live broadcasters.

“Many YouTube creators reached out to us in recent months asking for our tools,” StreamElements chief executive Doron Nir said. “We can now finally answer in the affirmative and provide them with the ultimate platform for streaming as well as our legendary service.”

But as much as creators may have asked for it, it’s YouTube itself that probably did the most to convince StreamElements. While YouTube is still the most dominant force on the internet in terms of pre-produced video-on-demand, Google is working to make it more of a competitor to Amazon’s Twitch in the live space.

“Our goal is to give best in class tools to everyone,” YouTube Live boss Kurt Wilms said. “From experienced streamers, to those just starting out, that not only enhance their stream, but the overall experience of streaming on YouTube. Given that goal, we are very excited that StreamElements, one of the most well respected and widely used products in the streaming community, is finally coming to YouTube to help our creator community instantly engage, grow, and monetize their audience.”