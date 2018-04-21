Indie studio Campo Santo announced today that it’s joining Valve. Its 12-person team will be moving to Washington, and the acquisition will not affect its upcoming game In the Valley of Gods or ongoing support for its last title Firewatch.

Campo Santo described the conversations it has had with the Valve team in a blog post: “Both sides spoke about our values and how, when you get right down to it, we, as human beings, are hard-limited by the time we have left when it comes to making the things we care about and believe in. They asked us if we’d all be interested in coming up to Bellevue and doing that there and we said yes.”

Valve has developed a whole raft of popular games, like popular esports titles Dota 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. But in recent years, its name tends to pop up more in association with its PC marketplace Steam. It’s looking to change that with its new digital card game Artifact, which is slated for a release later this year. And now it will add In the Valley of Gods as technically a Valve game to its portfolio as well.