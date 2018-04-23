It’s clear: Artificial intelligence has transformed the way we live. According to PwC, 55 percent of consumers would prefer to receive new media recommendations from AI — a development that illuminates how much we’ve integrated the technology into our lives.

Google, Amazon, and Microsoft are just a few of the obvious innovators embracing bot-powered business functions, but others are also taking notice. Artificial intelligence’s ability to synthesize and analyze data can easily improve business operations for many industries, including hospitality, restaurants, and travel. Such markets experience success when they revise their customer experience or marketing strategies with machine learning and chatbots.

Smaller companies can also adopt AI with the right strategy by looking to larger enterprises for insights into understanding business AI. Rather than mimicking the latest trends, however, your smaller organization should consider taking small steps to success. The following showcases how three large “non-tech” companies are embracing AI — and how to follow their lead.

1. Lemonade Insurance: Chatbots simplify business processes

New York-based startup Lemonade Insurance claims to disrupt the insurance industry with its flat-fee home, renters, and life insurance policies. Unlike its industry peers, Lemonade turns to machine learning and chatbots to deliver services, handle insurance claims, and reduce paperwork when generating quotes. Its customers benefit from shorter claims processes and supportive customer experiences that help them understand how insurance works.

Lemonade acknowledges that AI is ready to change the insurance industry. Its CEO and cofounder Daniel Schreiber recently shared how Lemonade uses chatbots to prevent the loss of useful data in the application process. He said that insurance companies have already taken note of how AI technology “transforms the user experience, appeals to younger consumers, and removes costs” and that the industry will take those innovations even further in the coming years.

Try it: Lemonade employs chatbots to simplify complex business processes (such as applying for an insurance quote) and clarify esoteric information. Consider building or outsourcing a chatbot platform to collect and communicate data to or from your customers.

2. United Airlines: Virtual assistants provide support

The third-largest U.S.-based airline became the first of its kind to integrate with Amazon Alexa in 2017. The United skill application enables customers to interact with Alexa and get answers to common questions about United’s domestic flights: Just say, “Alexa, ask United [your query here].” Encouraged by its success, United Airlines later announced integrations with Google’s Home Assistant, allowing customers to access updates from their smartphones.

Smart devices and virtual assistant platforms affect how customers connect with notable brands. The virtual assistance trend has penetrated 56 percent of U.S. households, and United Airlines capitalized on the technology’s ubiquity. Any company willing to adapt to the ever-changing pace of customer behavior can meet evolving customer expectations.

Try it: Avoid reinventing the wheel. Take advantage of Amazon and Google’s AI infrastructure with tools like Alexa Skills and Actions on Google. Amazon and Google even offer professional support teams to guide companies through the integration process to make it as simple as possible.

3. Marriott Hotels: Branded apps improve data collection

The hospitality and event planning industries have started using intuitive, branded digital experiences to improve customer interactions. Artificial intelligence allows leaders like Marriott to oversee event management with digital applications. When event planners book at a Marriott hotel, the luxury chain presents them with the Marriott Meeting Services App to assist with planning, launching, and monitoring their event. Planners receive real-time updates on their event locations, catering, and hotel services. Event attendees can also interface with Marriott’s in-app chatbot for critical information, such as parking availability and itineraries.

Artificial intelligence implementations like this can build positive branded experiences. When customers trust their favorite brands to create enjoyable interactions, businesses benefit from the helpful data generated by better customer engagement. The data you gather can help you further improve the customer experience and your targeted marketing campaigns.

Try it: Marriott uses branded event apps to track and analyze digital engagement. Outfitting your own digital or mobile application with machine learning or a chatbot function can improve data collection while offering insights into your brand reputation.

Artificial intelligence revolutionizes how the world’s leading companies conduct business. Smaller brands can join industry leaders by adopting popular AI technology such as chatbots and voice assistants. When done strategically, your business can use AI to simplify complex functions, collect more data, and discover key insights into your digital brand.

Darina Murashev is a digital journalist who contributes to Benzinga, Scoop.It, and Business Woman Media.