LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 23, 2018–

Verasity, a video-sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology, has reached an important milestone in growing their global audience. Over 155,000 people have joined the Verasity community in just over a month with interest captured from over 160 countries.

“Interest across the globe has far exceeded our expectations. It’s amazing how fast you can build and engage with a community when they believe in what you’re trying to achieve,” said David Orman, Co-founder, Verasity. “The traction around Verasity’s blockchain-enhanced video platform shows that people are ready for a new video revolution.”

By changing the paradigm of the video content ecosystem, Verasity is also drawing the attention of video advertisers, media agencies and broadcast platforms. Verasity has already engaged in early conversations with companies such as DishTV:

“We believe using Verasity’s blockchain-powered video player with exclusive OTT content, will help companies reach their user base with a new way to engage and consume video online globally,” said Akash Tyagi, Head of Strategy and New Initiatives, DishTV. “Specifically, in APAC, this new technology can change the way people distribute and consume content. It creates a transparent and seamless experience.”

About Verasity

Verasity is a next-generation video sharing platform. Verasity will provide accurate and secure metrics with every view through their patent pending Proof-of-View (POV™) blockchain technology. Proof-of-View (POV™) prevents fake views, stops bots and fraudulent activity. This establishes a new direct value exchange between content creators, viewers and advertisers. Viewers can then choose to pay content owners to watch their content or they can choose to watch the advertisements to earn VERA.

Currently in the Private Sale stage for the VERA cryptocurrency, 28,000 people have already signed up to claim Verasity’s cryptocurrency (VERA). The public sale period is still due to launch in the coming weeks.

Follow Verasity on Twitter: @verasitytech

Like Verasity on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/verasitytech

Join Verasity on Telegram: https://t.me/verasitychat

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423006263/en/

MLG Blockchain Consulting

Media Contact:

Emie-Claude Lamoureux

ec.lamoureux@mlgblockchain.com

1-514-531-8969