Bandai Namco announced today that Zamasu will be the next downloadable character for its fighting game Dragon Ball Fighterz.

Dragon Ball Fighterz came out for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 26, with the PC version following on February 1. It comes from developer Arc System Works, which has created fighting series hits like Guilty Gear and BlazBlue. Fighterz shipped two million copies in its first week. Adding new characters gives the game a way to monetize itself and keep its fans engaged after release.

Revere Him! Praise Him! He's coming soon to #DRAGONBALLFighterZ. See more screenshots here: https://t.co/l44pEyl4km pic.twitter.com/giz3a4H1hz — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) April 23, 2018

Zamasu is the third DLC character after Bardock and Broly. Zamasu is a villain from Dragon Ball Super, the latest series from the popular anime and manga franchise.

Bandai Namco did not specify when the character will be out, but the publisher’s Twitter account promised Zamasu is coming “soon.”