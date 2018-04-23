Summer Games Done Quick has released the schedule of games that it will host during its week of marathon speedrunning, scheduled from June 24 to July 1, 2018.

The event is taking place at Bloomington, Minnesota, but the show will also stream live on Twitch. During the marathon, Games Done Quick will accept donations for the charity Doctors Without Borders. Last year’s Summer Games Done Quick raised just shy of $1.8 million for the organization.

This year’s marathon will start with the classic Nintendo 64 3D platformer Banjo-Tooie, and end with the SNES RPG Final Fantasy VI — a run that will take around seven hours. Other highlights include The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD, Cuphead, and Metroid: Samus Returns.

Games Done Quick runs two major marathons a year. As you could guess, Summer Games Done Quick happens in the summer, while Awesome Games Done Quick takes place every January. Since its humble beginnings in 2010 — the show used to take place in someone’s basement — the event is now a powerhouse among gaming-themed charities.

And don’t worry, Games Done Quick fans. Summer Games Done Quick will once again feature a Super Metroid speedrun. The SNES classic is one of the most iconic retro games encouraging players to beat it quickly, and has become a staple at these shows. At the end of Super Metroid, the player can go out of their way to free some captive alien animals. This takes precious seconds during a speedrun, but — you know, those poor animals! Now “save the animals” vs. “kill the animals” has become a popular bidding war at these events.

As for me? I’m looking forward to those classic Mega Man games, and can’t wait to see the Mega Man 9 speedrun. You can find the full schedule of games here.