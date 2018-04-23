Sumthing Else Music Works has cut a multi-title licensing agreement with Tencent Games to distribute soundtracks based on the Chinese company’s mobile games.

The deal between Shenzhen, China-based Tencent and the New York-based music label shows the companies think that Western audiences are interested in hearing the music that they hear in mobile games made in China. It seems weird, but I take this as another sign that gaming has gone global.

Tencent is the world’s biggest game company, with popular games such as Arena of Valor, a mobile multiplayer online battle arena game known as Honor of Kings in China.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sumthing Else will license Tencent’s catalog of game soundtracks for distribution on digital and physical formats throughout all international markets outside of China, commencing with a digital soundtrack release from the best-selling mobile game Arena of Valor on May 8.

“We are very excited to partner with Tencent in bringing their game soundtracks to international markets,” said Andy Uterano, president of Sumthing Else Music Works, in a statement. “Our mission as a label is to support and enhance the lifestyle experience of the gamer by offering the latest and greatest soundtracks so they can enjoy and revisit their favorite gaming moments through the music.”

Sumthing Else has a growing list of partnerships with the world’s top video game developers and publishers, including BioWare, Bungie, Capcom, Crystal Dynamics, Crytek, and more.

“Gamers are extremely passionate about video game music,” said Roland Cai, vice president of Tencent Games, in a statement. “We look forward to working with Sumthing Else Music Works in bringing our game soundtracks to international markets and sharing our new music with gamers.”