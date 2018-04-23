I am expecting the battle-royale shooter genre to take over the rest of the year, and that process has already started in your browser. Surviv.io: Battle Royale is a web game that takes the last-player-standing concept of Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and applies it to the simplest style of graphics.

In Surviv.io, you play as a circle who can loot weapons and pick up armor and ammunition. You can then use those weapons and tools to take out other players until only you remain alive. Like Fortnite, you can destroy walls, and like in PUBG, you can get armor and backpacks. The game combines all of that with the look and feel of other .io games like Agar.io.

That has turned into a winning combination for Surviv.io, which has had as many as 18,000 people all playing at the same time. Sure, Fortnite and PUBG have that beat, but it is still an impressive number. And it makes sense because Surviv.io is free and hyperaccessible through a browser. All you have to do is put surviv.io into Chrome or Firefox or whatever, and you can get started immediately.

With the number of people playing, you don’t have to wait long for a match. Once you get in, don’t expect the 70-to-100 other players to stick around for a long time. Matches last only a couple of minutes, which is a fraction of the time of Fortnite or PUBG.

Agar.io and Slither.io have had huge success in the past thanks to their accessibility and simple gameplay, and now Surviv.io could now take that mantle and run with it.