It took us until well into spring, but Mike Minotti and Jeffrey Grubb finally did two episodes together back-to-back. On this week’s GamesBeat Decides podcast, your hosts spend a lot of time talking about God of War.

In the second segment, the squad digs into the best reboots of all time. They also try to define a reboot in the age of the “sequel” that resets almost everything. The past week also had major stories like our Battlefield V Battle Royale report and Valve acquiring Firewatch developer Campo Santo that takes up a chunk of the news segment.

Join us for all of that and more, won’t you?

Here’s what we talked about this week:

God of War

The 3 best game reboots of all time

Battlefield V battle royale

Valve acquires Campo Santo

Ben Brode leaves Blizzard and Hearthstone

Detroit developer Quantic Dream sues journalists

Final Fantasy VII Remake will “exceed the original” somehow

Ernest Hemingway

Wave Race could return (please)

A farewell to gamers!