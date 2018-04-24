It took us until well into spring, but Mike Minotti and Jeffrey Grubb finally did two episodes together back-to-back. On this week’s GamesBeat Decides podcast, your hosts spend a lot of time talking about God of War.
In the second segment, the squad digs into the best reboots of all time. They also try to define a reboot in the age of the “sequel” that resets almost everything. The past week also had major stories like our Battlefield V Battle Royale report and Valve acquiring Firewatch developer Campo Santo that takes up a chunk of the news segment.
Join us for all of that and more, won’t you?
Here’s what we talked about this week:
- God of War
- The 3 best game reboots of all time
- Battlefield V battle royale
- Valve acquires Campo Santo
- Ben Brode leaves Blizzard and Hearthstone
- Detroit developer Quantic Dream sues journalists
- Final Fantasy VII Remake will “exceed the original” somehow
- Ernest Hemingway
- Wave Race could return (please)
- Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Stitcher, or RSS
- Listen on Cast
- Watch live on Facebook, Twitch, or YouTube
- Follow us: GamesBeat on Twitter, GamesBeat Decides on Twitter
A farewell to gamers!