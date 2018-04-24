Ushr Named First Startup to Receive GM’s Innovation Award for its Precision HD Map Technology

Ushr Inc., creator of high-definition (HD) mapping technology and software for autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles, was named a GM Innovation Award winner during General Motors’ 26th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony held Friday, April 20 in Orlando, Florida. GM’s Innovation Award recognizes the top suppliers among thousands of global contenders who introduced innovations that benefit customers.

Ushr was named one of four 2017 Innovation Award winners. With the implementation of its precision HD map platform in the new Cadillac Super Cruise™ hands-free highway-driving system, Ushr became the first-to-market provider of HD mapping technology in an OEM production vehicle. Using high precision LiDAR and camera technology, Ushr has mapped every mile of limited-access highway in the U.S. and Canada. All road features are represented in the map to better than four inches geo-spatial accuracy. When combined with the real-time sensors, Ushr’s HD maps allow self-driving cars to operate on mapped roadways, providing precise lane centering, smooth control through curves and allowing the vehicle to safely anticipate roadway changes.

“We are honored to be recognized among many other automotive innovators,” said Bruce Gordon, CEO at Ushr. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with GM to develop the next generation of autonomous systems.”

During the event, GM recognized 132 of its best suppliers from 17 countries who have consistently exceeded GM’s expectations, created outstanding value or introduced innovations to the company.

GM recognized the most suppliers since debuting the Supplier of the Year event in 1992. More than 45 percent are repeat Supplier of the Year winners from 2016.

“This is an opportunity for General Motors to honor those suppliers who are truly the best of the best,” said Steve Kiefer, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “The automotive industry is transforming at an incredible rate. The relationships we have with our supply base means everything when it comes to delivering a strong vehicle lineup today and the cutting-edge vehicles and mobility services of tomorrow.”

ABOUT USHR

Ushr, Inc. offers automotive manufacturers the most accurate, comprehensive and advanced high-definition map technology available on the market today. Located at the epicenter of automotive development in Detroit, Ushr’s technology and software are shaping the evolution of self-driving technology by providing customers with the reassurance that the paths their vehicles travel are safe, smart and predictable. For more information, please visit www.ushrauto.com.

General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM, TSX: GMM) and its partners produce vehicles in 30 countries, and the company has leadership positions in the world’s largest and fastest-growing automotive markets. GM, its subsidiaries and joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang, Opel, Vauxhall and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety, security and information services, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

