Google has unveiled the nominees for the Google Play Awards 2018. The winning Android apps and games will receive awards on May 7, meaning this year the event will be scheduled ahead of the company’s I/O 2018 developer conference.

Google had 12 categories in 2017, but this year has cut the number down to nine. There are, however, three new categories for 2018: “well-being,” “accessibility,” and “social impact.”

The company explains that nominees were selected “by various different teams across Google, and all meet criteria thresholds covering high star rating, Android vitals, and have had a launch or major update since April 2017.” This is Google’s way of recognizing developers of quality Android apps and games from across the world, with an emphasis on overall quality, strong design, technical performance, and innovation.

Without further ado, here are the nine categories and each of their five nominees:

Standout Well-Being App

This category is described as “apps empowering people to live the best version of their lives, while demonstrating responsible design and engagement strategies.” The nominees are:

Clue by BioWink GmbH

Fabulous by TheFabulous

Headspace by Headspace, Inc.

Lifesum by Lifesum

Simple Habit by Simple Habit, Inc.

Best Accessibility Experience

This category is described as “apps or games enabling device interaction in an innovative way that serves people with disabilities or special needs.” The nominees are:

Best Social Impact

This category is described as “apps or games that create a positive impact in communities around the world (we are focussing on health, education, crisis response, refugees, financial health & fundraising functions).” The nominees are:

Forest by forestapp.cc

Khan Academy by Khan Academy

Otsimo by Otsimo

Tala by Tala Mobile

TODXS by TODXS

Standout Indie

This category is described as “games from indie developers that focus on artistic design, gameplay mechanics, and overall polish.” The nominees are:

Best Community Building Game

This category is described as “games built to connect gamers, encouraging social interaction and community building.” The nominees are:

Best AR or VR Experience

This category is described as “apps or games offering highly engaging and immersive experiences with optimal use of ARCore or Daydream UI.” The nominees are:

Standout Build for Billions Experience

This category is described as “apps or games with optimized performance, localization, and culturalization for emerging markets.” The nominees are:

Cricbuzz by Cricbuzz.com

Flipkart by Flipkart

Mercado Libre by Mercado Libre

Moovit by Moovit

Viki by Viki, Inc

Standout Startup

This category is described as “apps from new developers that offer a unique experience while achieving strong organic install growth, sim ship/Android first, matches Google’s startup definition.” The nominees are:

Astro Mail by Astro Technology

Canva by Canva

Drops by Language Drops

Kredivo by FinAccel Pte Ltd

N26 by N26

Best Breakthrough Hit

This category is described as “new apps or games with excellent overall design, user experience, engagement and retention, and strong organic install growth.” The nominees are:

Winning a category should highlight your app or game and result in more exposure. But even being nominated is a great success and will likely bring more downloads.