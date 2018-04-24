Last month, web and mobile gaming portal Kongregate announced its PC gaming platform Kartridge, and today, it’s releasing more information on what that will look like for developers. The site will go into open beta sometime this summer.

Similar to the indie game marketplace Itch.io, Kartridge will enable developers to set their own price points on their games. Its new terms also now state that developers will always take home 100 percent of their first $10,000 in revenue generated on the site. After that, the revenue share will be 70 percent.

Kartridge-exclusive titles will get an additional perk, retaining 90 percent of revenue on the next $40,000. To qualify for that particular benefit, the title must be uploaded before October 31. Developers can end exclusivity at any time to upload their games on other platforms.

Kartridge is the latest competitor to enter the ring with Valve’s seemingly ubiquitous PC marketplace Steam. The PC game-streaming service Utomik has continually grown its library to over 600 titles in the last to years it’s been in open beta, offering older and launch-day titles to its portfolio. Meanwhile, Jump is focusing on indies that need a home later in their lifecycle. It takes a highly editorialized approach to its selection and also offers the ability to stream games for easy access.

Kongregate’s new platform lets users download games rather than stream them, and like other platforms, it will have a discovery algorithm and an editorial staff that will select titles to appeal to its users. The way it wants to differentiate itself is through its social features. It will include an incentives system where players can “level up” their accounts to earn rewards. It will also have chat, forums, and community tools where people can share tips.