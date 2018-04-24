NIO House opens at Auto China 2018 in Beijing

NIO showcases NIO ES8, seven-seater high-performance electric SUV for the China market

NIO unveils a six-seat version of the NIO ES8, available to order in the third quarter of 2018, with deliveries in 2019

Today, the NIO House opened at Auto China 2018, giving attendees a first-hand look at how NIO is revolutionizing the user experience.

NIO also unveiled a six-seat version of the NIO ES8, showcased the NIO EP9, the fastest electric car in the world, and unveiled a new variation of its vision car, EVE. EVE’s new variation is inspired by Beijing and features new colors, updated materials and redesigned rims.

The six-seater ES8 uses a 2+2+2 seat layout with easier access to the third row. The six-seater ES8 features the same high-performance and intelligent features as the seven-seater ES8. The six-seater ES8 will be available for order this year with deliveries set to begin in the first half of 2019. NIO also showcased seven exterior colors for the NIO ES8.

The NIO House at Auto China 2018 is located in Hall E3 of the China International Exhibition Center New Venue and represents NIO’s vision of a premium user experience that goes beyond the car. NIO will also host ten ‘seeds’ talks at NIO House, where NIO Executives, ES8 users and other Nobel Prize laureates will share opinions, ideas and inspiration.

All NIO Houses, including the one at Auto China 2018 feature a Forum, an open floorplan with a kitchen, living room and workspaces, a store for users to purchase NIO merchandise and Joy Camp, a children’s play area. The NIO House at Auto China 2018 will be open from April 25 to May 4, 2018. Outside of Auto China 2018, permanent NIO houses have officially opened in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

“We’re creating a new auto show experience for our users with our NIO House,” NIO Founder, Chairman and CEO, William Li, said. “NIO wants people to enjoy owning a car again. Our presence at Auto China and the vehicles, products and services that we deliver this year are another step forward towards realizing our vision.”

About NIO:

Our mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle for our users by offering smart, premium electric vehicles and providing the best user experience. NIO was founded in November 2014 as a global company, with world-class research and development, design and manufacturing centers in Shanghai, Beijing, San Jose, Munich, London and nine other locations. NIO now has more than 5,000 employees from nearly 40 countries. By the end of 2018, NIO will have city operations and services teams in 169 different cities throughout China. The NIO Formula E Team secured the inaugural Drivers’ Championship title in 2015. In 2016, NIO unveiled the fastest electric car in the world, the EP9. The EP9 set the lap record for an electric vehicle at the Nürburgring Nordschleife and three other world-renowned tracks. In 2017, NIO unveiled its vision car EVE and announced the NIO EP9 set a new world speed record for an autonomous vehicle at the Circuit of the Americas. NIO officially launched the ES8, a seven-seat high performance electric SUV, in December 2017 with deliveries slated to begin in 2018.

