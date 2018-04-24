FEUSISBERG, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 24, 2018–

The red dot jury decided: Tecflower AG is honored with this year’s Red Dot 2018 Product Design Award in the category of “mobile phones, tablets and wearables”. The andi be free® Wireless Charging Systems convinced with excellence in high quality design. An important success for the young company.

Tecflower AG andi be free® Wireless Charging Systems: Winner of Red Dot 2018 Product Design Award (Photo: Business Wire)

andi be free® Wireless Charging Systems

Beside design the andi be free® Wireless Charging Systems stand out with their performance and high quality manufactured materials. Designed in Switzerland, made in Germany.

1. Desktop Charger (Wireless Charging)

2. Vent Mount Charger (Wireless Charging)

4. Universal Charger (Wireless Charging)

5. Travel Charger (Wireless Charging)

6. Charging Powerbank (Wireless Charging)

The andi be free® Wireless Charging Systems offer one of the most comfortable charging solutions for iPhones, Samsung Galaxy’s or other devices with Qi-certified charging. To start the charging process, you only need to dock your smartphone covered in our andi be free® Case at the andi be free® charging station. Without cable tangle, completely cordless. All the charging systems have the practical “slide-in” function (patent pending). Your smartphone can be docked and removed with one hand and turned around 360°.

The application area is almost unlimited. Wherever you like to see your mobile phone, our andi be free® Wireless Charger is on the spot.

Experience the new solutions of Wireless Charging Systems of andi be free®, made in Germany: Wireless Desktop Charger, for your home or office. Wireless Vent Mount Charger or Cupholder Charger for your car. Wireless Universal Charger with a magnetic back for all purposes. For transits the Wireless Charging Powerbank provides you energy all the time.

andi be free® Case for iOS & Android

The andi be free® Cases are made of real leather with soft microfibers inside. It gives your smartphone an excellent protection of the edges. An exclusive design perfect matching the andi be free® Wireless Charging Systems.

andi be free® Wireless Charging Systems

The very dedicated of Tecflower AG extended the concept of wireless charging with magnetic holding for several applications. If you are on travels, in your car, at work or at home, we offer the appropriate products. You can find our whole product range on andi.store.

About TECFLOWER AG

TECFLOWER is a Swiss startup based in Feusisberg (close to Zürich), which specializes on wireless power. Our team is made up of engineers, researches, designer and software developers working around the clock on new products that make your digital life easier. Find more information on www.tecflower.com.

