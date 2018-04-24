Performance-marketing platform Vungle announced it has teamed up with Samsung to enable in-app video ads on the Samsung Galaxy Apps store.

That’s a step up for Samsung’s store, which is embedded on every Samsung smartphone, and it will help developers monetize their apps and games on the store.

The partnership will give developers the ability to access customized promotional placements in Galaxy Apps — a store that features entertainment, gaming, and productivity-boosting applications for Galaxy devices. This relationship will provide developers with access to new promotional opportunities while consumers are searching for apps.

Development teams for Samsung and Vungle have designed custom placements within the store and have streamlined the app acquisition experience.

“Vungle and Samsung have worked in concert to create an integrated experience, including the ability to download apps directly from within the ad unit,” said Vungle CEO Rick Tallman, in a statement. “This partnership provides advertisers with new opportunities to reach consumers while they are actively trying to discover and download new apps and games.”

The initial rollout will be in the U.S. and South Korea, and distribution to consumers began earlier this month. Vungle’s platform is used in 50,000 mobile apps and games, and it serves 4 billion video views per month on a billion unique devices. Samsung remained the overall leader in the worldwide smartphone market for 2017, with 317.3 million shipments in 2017.