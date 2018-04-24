Bethesda Softworks announced today that Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus will release on the Nintendo Switch on June 29. It will be available digitally and physically, but even playing off a cartridge will require a download.

The first-person shooter came out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in October last year. Although its sales had a slow start, its emotional and relevant story made it one of our favorite games of 2017.

Coming to the Switch will introduce the game to a new audience, and it could even encourage repeat purchases from those who already own other version [looks at GamesBeat managing editor Jason Wilson, who did this with Doom]. The Switch makes it possible to play games on your TV or in portable mode, a novelty that the other platforms can’t match.

Since Wolfenstein II’s physical version requires a download, you’ll need to make sure you have a microSD cart in your Switch for that storage space if you want to play it and the Switch’s small internal memory won’t cover it.

Bethesda released Switch versions of Doom and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim in November, showing an enthusiasm for Nintendo’s hybrid that we’re not seeing from the other triple-A publishers. It’s supporting Nintendo’s newest system by porting some of its biggest games to the console. The Switch has been a huge hit for Nintendo since launching in March 2017. Over its first twelve months on the market, the Switch has the largest install base for any console in history.