Mexico-based Service Provider Delivers Fiber-Fast Speeds for One-Fifth the Cost of Fiber

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 24, 2018–

Mimosa Networks today announced that XCIEN, one of Mexico’s largest wireless ISPs, has selected Mimosa fiber-fast fixed wireless solutions for the latest expansion of its network of business and residential subscribers. XCIEN selected Mimosa access, backhaul and client devices to address the increasing customer demand for ultra-broadband speeds without the expense and hassle of fiber deployment.

XCIEN’s customer base is comprised primarily of urban business customers, including small and medium businesses, small ISPs, cable companies and government entities. In recent years, the WISP has seen tremendous growth in cities with little to no fiber access, and predicts the number of business services to top 3,000 by year-end with more than 1,000 enterprise clients.

Using Mimosa solutions, XCIEN was able to lower the cost of provisioning point-to-point dedicated services to under US$1,000 for the complete link, and business customers are now seeing speeds of up to 250 Mbps in point-to-point and 30 Mbps in point-to-multipoint deployments, an average of 50% increase over previously available speeds from competitive solutions.

“We trialed a number of fixed wireless solutions and were most impressed with the capacity, performance and economics of Mimosa,” said Juan Hector Medina, CEO of XCIEN. “The Mimosa solutions have enabled us to improve our offerings and profitability, and importantly, have enabled us to reach a large part of the country which previously did not have access to broadband speeds. We are excited to partner with Mimosa to achieve our goal of providing broadband speeds throughout Mexico.”

In addition to directly servicing its core business customers, XCIEN also indirectly supports 4,000 residential subscribers through partnerships with local companies who install and manage “the last yard” to subscriber homes. XCIEN provides connectivity, expertise and support to these companies, training their technicians in engineering and installation techniques. This access to cheaper connectivity is a critical factor in providing service to price-sensitive residential customers, and the partnership enables the local companies to provide quality service at affordable prices.

In partnership with Mimosa, XCIEN’s updated network is ready to take on the increasing subscriber demand. XCIEN has deployed Mimosa’s B5-Lite and B5c point-to-point links across seven states, from Nuevo Leon to Jalisco to the State of Mexico. XCIEN also deploys Mimosa’s A5c access devices, and C5/C5c client devices in its extensive point-to-multipoint network. The Mimosa Design Tool and Network Management System help XCIEN design and manage performance across the entire network.

“We are honored to continue to partner with XCIEN on its large-scale broadband expansion initiatives for both business and residential subscribers across Mexico,” said John Colvin, SVP of Global Field Operations at Mimosa. “We are especially excited to assist XCIEN in delivering broadband to hard-to-reach places that might otherwise remain unconnected. In selecting Mimosa’s fixed wireless as the solution of choice, XCIEN is able to offer fiber-fast speeds and the ultimate broadband experience more affordably and at a faster time-to-market compared to other technology solutions.”

About Mimosa Networks, Inc.:

Mimosa Networks is the global technology leader in wireless broadband solutions, delivering fiber-fast connectivity to service providers and enterprise, industrial and government operators worldwide. Mimosa access, backhaul, and client solutions are deployed in a hybrid-fiber-wireless architecture, and engineered for both Point-to-Point and Point-to-Multipoint connections, across a variety of diverse applications including residential and business high-speed internet access, surveillance, agribusiness, education and hospitality networking. Mimosa’s technology delivers unprecedented levels of cost-effective spectral efficiency, allowing scarce spectrum to be concurrently and reliably shared across networks. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, Mimosa is sold worldwide by members of Mimosa’s partner program. For more information, visit www.mimosa.co.

About XCIEN:

XCIEN is a wireless internet service provider operating in Mexico. The company offers the fastest and most economical internet solutions available, in a matter of days versus the lengthy deployment schedule of alternative solutions. With over 15 years of experience delivering quality and innovative IT solutions, XCIEN is perfectly positioned to make SMEs and large companies more efficient and profitable. For more information about XCIEN, please visit our website, www.xcien.mx.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424005534/en/

Mimosa Networks

Clare Whitecross, 408-628-1277

clare.whitecross@mimosa.co