Few people genuinely like change, especially when it comes to interface overhauls involving their favorite apps and websites. “That used to be there, but now I can’t find it,” is the general standard of complaint when companies play around with their products. “Why do they have to change everything around!?!”

Against that backdrop, Google has today lifted the lid on a significant overhaul of its flagship email product, both for business G Suite users and those on the standard consumer Gmail service. While the overhaul does usher in a new look to the Gmail web app, bringing it into the material design fold, this update is more about throwing new features into the mix than moving things around and causing confusion. “We want to make Gmail the most secure, the smartest, and the easiest to use email client,” said G Suite VP for product management David Thacker in a briefing with VentureBeat this week.

Gmail has undergone a number of facelifts and feature upgrades in its 10-plus year history. There may be many reasons for this, be it an aesthetic rejig to modernize the interface, or to roll out a bunch of new features and ensure its users are kept up-to-date with the latest AI and security smarts. This latest update is a biggie though, according to Thacker. “This is the biggest one yet — a ground-up rewrite of our flagship Gmail product, with one eye toward making workers safer and more productive.”

G Suite — Google’s paid productivity service for businesses which also includes Gmail — appears to be the core focus of this update, however these features will be made available to standard Gmail users too. “The spirit of this update is to make Gmail the best email for work,” noted Thacker. “Lots of our free users use Gmail for their life’s work as well, whether they’re a student or a freelancer or consultant — Gmail is crucial to the way they manage their lives.”

News leaked earlier this month that a brand new Gmail was on the way once more, but now we have a clearer picture of what exactly Google is introducing. And here’s the lowdown.

Confidential mode

Historically, Gmail hasn’t been synonymous with privacy and confidentiality given that it used to serve you ads based on the content of your emails. However, last year Google committed to stopping this practice, though it’s worth noting that its technology may still scan your emails to provide other services.

Google is adamant that no person within the company will ever read your emails, but that doesn’t mean that your emails are safe from third-party infiltrations. As such, Gmail will soon offer users a dedicated “confidential mode” on the web and in its mobile apps, designed to protect against two kinds of attacks. One of those is what Thacker called the “dangers that come with the permanence of email.”

So let’s say Jane sends Bob an email today with some sensitive information, and Bob’s account is later compromised by a hacker through no fault of Jane — Gmail can hold years of potentially sensitive information. With confidential mode, however, the email will automatically expire at a time of the sender’s choosing. Or the sender can revoke it manually later.

Now, this isn’t something like Gmail’s Undo Send feature (which doesn’t really “unsend” anyway). With confidential mode enabled, the email content doesn’t send over SMTP — instead Google sends the recipient a link to the content. If the recipient uses the Gmail email client then it can display the content in-line like a normal email would look, but that is just cosmetic — it’s not actually stored in the receiver’s Gmail account. If the recipient isn’t using Gmail, then they’re whisked off to a separate Google Cloud-hosted portal to view the content.

“We think this will dramatically cut down on hackers’ abilities to access sensitive information when they gain access to a recipient’s account,” added Thacker.

But what if Jane has zero faith in Bob’s email security hygiene, and fears that an email could be compromised tomorrow or the day after? Well, this is where enforced two-factor authentication (2FA) comes into play. Jane can activate 2FA for a specific message she sends to Bob, meaning that Bob will have to enter a passcode they receive by SMS to view the email.

Ultimately, this keeps the sender in control.

Another notable feature of confidential mode is that it seeks to prevent “accidental” or “semi-malicious” leaks of information. All the usual features you see in an email message, such as “forward,” “download,” or “print” can now be deactivated via new built-in Information Rights Management (IRM) controls. To be clear, this doesn’t prevent someone who really wants to save the content of a email from doing so, given they can just take a screenshot or snap a photo with their phone — it’s more about making it more difficult for people to “accidentally” preserve or duplicate a private message.

Gmail users have also been targeted in the past by huge phishing attacks, which is why Google announced a bunch of new tools last month to help protect users from spurious emails. With the updated Gmail app, Google is now making the security warnings bigger and more prominent so that they jump out at the recipient if Gmail detects some questionable activity around a specific email.

Nudge, snooze, smart replies, more

Privacy and security issues aside, Gmail on mobile and the web is getting a bunch of new features to help solve the perennial email overload problem.

One of those is nudging, which leans on Google’s AI smarts and automated processing, similar to how its spam filter works, to remind users to follow-up on a message they’ve received.

Google didn’t go into a great deal of detail on how it works, but suffice it to say this will involve Gmail analyzing your emails to figure out which emails you’ll probably want to reply to — this only applies to emails older than two days. Additionally, Gmail will also detect whether you’ve asked someone a direct question over email and, if you’ve not had a response after three days, this will be nudged to the top of your inbox for you to follow-up.

“We don’t nudge very often, but when we do we can save people from making a really high-consequence mistake,” noted Thacker.

Elsewhere, Google had previously introduced smart replies to its mobile app on Android and iOS, while they also arrived on the web-based version of Google’s other email app called Inbox. Now, smart replies are ready for prime time in the main Gmail web app.

The format for the web-based version will more or less follow that of the existing smart replies on mobile — you’ll have a bunch of options to click at the bottom of the message, and when you hit one of them it pre-populates your response, with the ability to add a few more words in there so it doesn’t sound overly curt.

Other tweaks and features worth noting in the web app revolve around making it easier for users to take action on an email. For example, if all you care about is the attachment in an email, Gmail will now surface all attachments in the main inbox view meaning you don’t have to click into the email itself.

From your inbox, you can also now take specific actions on emails such as archiving or RSVP-ing by hovering your cursor over the message. Plus, there is a new snooze option, similar to what already exists in Google’s Inbox app, that lets you delay having to deal with an email until a time specified by you.

There is also a new side panel that can be expanded out from the top-corner, giving you direct access to other G Suite apps such as Google Calendar or Keep, as well as third-party Gmail add-ons for other services your company uses.

This side panel will be arriving in other G Suite apps later this year too.

Gmail on mobile is also getting a couple of cool new features in the coming weeks. There will be so-called “high-priority notifications,” which tell you when you receive particularly important messages, and there is a new unsubscribe option which suggests that you may wish to unsubscribe from a particular mailing list that you never bother to read. These features were made available to Inbox users last year.

And finally

Though Gmail does already offer some offline functionality on the web via a Chrome extension, Google will soon introduce native offline functionality to the web app too. This means that you can carry on working as though you’re online, though of course the actual send/receipt of emails won’t take place until an internet connection is reestablished.

Then there is Google Tasks, which has existed as a to-do list application within Gmail for years without receiving much in the way of love — until now. Tasks is finally getting native mobile apps on both Android and iOS from today, and the web-based incarnation has been given a major upgrade too. For example, you can drag a message from Gmail into Tasks to automatically create a to-do item in your list, while ones that have a due-date assigned will also be added to your calendar.

Tight integrations across Gmail and the broader G Suite apps is the name of the game here.

One final point worth noting in all of this is the growing feature-parity between Gmail and its smarter sibling, Inbox. What do these latest updates mean for the future of Inbox?

“We’ve learned over the years that changing Gmail is really, really hard — lots of people rely on it to run their lives, so we don’t want to make changes frivolously or things with a lot of risk,” Thacker said. “And so Inbox allows us to test things out with a more forgiving population before bring them to all of Gmail. And we are intent to continue doing so in the future.”

Put simply, Inbox is kind of like the early-adopter version of Gmail, with all the successful features of Inbox finally graduating to its flagship sibling.

From today, G Suite users will be able to access the new Gmail as part of the G Suite Early Adopter Program (EAP) which can be activated from the admin console. Consumers will also be able to start opting in from today through the settings section of their Gmail account.

Gradually, over the coming months, Google will more proactively encourage users to switch to the new Gmail before eventually making it mandatory.