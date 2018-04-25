Data on which startups are getting funded in Heartland communities or what venture capital firm closed a new fund is easily available. But what data is actually useful in determining whether or not a startup community is seeing progress in producing more fast-growing startups?

Last week, I was sent a 2017 year in review report from the Michigan Venture Capital Association. I like looking at reports from state-led organizations like the MVCA because I find that they often capture small startup funding announcements that national databases may miss.

The report found that the amount of venture capital money Michigan startups received from Michigan venture capital firms decreased from $222 million in 2016 to $179 million in 2017. Additionally, the number of venture-backed startups in Michigan fell from 141 in 2016 to 134 in 2017. But when I spoke with MVCA executive director Maureen Miller Brosnan, she noted a few reasons to stay positive.

For starters, Miller Brosnan attributes part of the funding decrease to the increasing diversification of Michigan-based startups. Historically, the majority of venture-backed Michigan startups operate within the health care sector. That’s still the case, but Michigan is also seeing an increase in the number of IT and software startups, which require less capital to operate than, say, a medical device startup.

Also, two years ago the MVCA began tracking for the first time the number of startups in the mobility sector, given the investments both public and private organizations in Michigan have made in mobility and self-driving car startups.

Of course, it’s Miller Brosnan’s job to tout the positives of the Michigan venture community. But I think that looking at whether a new variety of startups are popping up in your home community is a worthwhile metric that too few startup communities measure. When I spoke with Drive Capital’s Chris Olsen a couple months ago, he also cited the diversifying array of startups forming in the Midwest as a positive. In particular, he thinks that this newer crop of what he called “true tech businesses” can get more attention from coastal investors than startups in the Midwest may have historically gotten in the past.

While it’s too soon yet to tell if this will prove true, I think that startup communities can only benefit from highlighting how they are building a home that will be suitable for a diverse array of companies.

As always, please send me your thoughts via email.

Anna Hensel

Heartland Tech Reporter

